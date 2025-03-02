Commentary: Steak mousse and a vibrating sofa - the impact of Japan’s ageing has become more dramatic

TOKYO: There is no use trying to hide it: The great inflection point has finally arrived. Japan’s population of traffic lights, in lagging correlation with its human population, has flipped from expansion to contraction.

Many lights, creaking and in disrepair, are now approaching the upper limits of life expectancy. Roads, especially in the countryside where population decline is more starkly visible, are emptying of traffic. So from this year, police recently told local media, more traffic lights will be decommissioned than newly installed or replaced.

Demographic forces, as we know, stop at nothing. Japan, in increasing alarm over their long-term consequences, no longer has to look far for these jabbing reminders of life-as-we-know-it change. But the timing of the traffic light inflection is significant.

The country is now almost two months into its so-called “2025 Problem” – the stage where the enormous baby boomer generation born after World War II completes its move from the official category of merely “elderly” to “advanced elderly”.

As matters stood last year, 16.8 per cent of Japanese are already in this 75-and-above bracket and an object of intensifying scrutiny for governments and companies around the world who are facing their own versions of the phenomenon.