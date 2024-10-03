Commentary: No one wants an Asian NATO, except Japan’s new PM Ishiba

SINGAPORE: Shigeru Ishiba, who became Japan’s new prime minister on Tuesday (Oct 1), surprised many with his proposal of an Asian NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) in a commentary penned for the Hudson Institute in September.

In his words, "Ukraine today is Asia tomorrow". Mr Ishiba drew parallels between the actions of China to those of Russia, as well as between Taiwan and Ukraine. In his view, the "absence of a collective self-defence system like NATO in Asia means that wars are likely to break out because there is no obligation for mutual defence".

Would an Asian NATO help to safeguard and preserve the peace and stability of the region, or would it result in escalating tensions?

WHY ASIAN NATO IS GOOD FOR JAPAN

It is not difficult to see why an Asian NATO appeals to Japan – it would serve Japanese defence requirements well.