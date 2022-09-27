Commentary: Shinzo Abe’s funeral furore is Japan’s most unedifying debate

EMOTIONS RUN HIGH

While majorities backed the idea of the funeral in polls shortly after Abe was killed, latest surveys show around 60 per cent now oppose it. Opponents have lodged complaints over everything from the cost to the legal basis for holding the ceremony. Emotions have run so high that one man set himself on fire in protest.

But at its simplest, opposition to the funeral is explained by partisanship - a chance for Abe’s political opponents to score points on the former prime minister in death, having failed to take him down in life.

For a man who won three straight elections and whose death inspired national days of mourning in places as far afield as India and Brazil, it seems odd that an event to mark his passing should trigger such hatred in his home country.

Other nations see little issue with marking even divisive leaders; the UK taxpayer spent £3.6 million (US$3.8 million) to send off Margaret Thatcher, who was so unpopular in some parts that her passing triggered street parties.

Abe had a singular ability to drive his critics around the bend. In life, he was unfairly accused of everything from attempting to remilitarise Japan to being single-handedly responsible for widening the gap between rich and poor.

For all the talk of Japan’s supposedly compliant press, the latter half of his term in office was dominated by media stirrings of cronyism allegations.