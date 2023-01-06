Commentary: Don’t pay people to leave Tokyo. Make more Tokyos

TOKYO: How much would you accept to leave one of the world’s greatest cities?

Japan is offering families in Tokyo ¥1 million (US$7,550) per child to depart to a more rural location, in a scheme aimed at halting depopulation of the countryside.

It’s the latest in a series of ill-advised incentives to stop a relentless influx to the capital, which has seen its population grow more than 16 per cent in the last two decades despite a decline in numbers nationwide.

With an existing flat ¥1 million payment per family for moving, a couple with two children would from April 1 be eligible to receive ¥3 million in support if they leave, so long as they fulfil certain conditions.

But don’t expect a mad rush to the exit: The government aims for just 10,000 people to take part in the programme per year by 2027 - or 0.03 per cent of the metropolitan area’s population of 37 million.

For decades, every Japanese administration has talked of revitalising the countryside - indeed, there may be few subjects that attract so much attention for so little gain.