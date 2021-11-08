Commentary: Tokyo subway attack reveals dangers in how trains are managed

TOKYO: Four days after a knife-wielding man dressed as the comic supervillain Joker unleashed havoc on a Tokyo train, Japanese daytime TV began speculating about how much he paid for the purple suit and green shirt.

One channel, citing police sources, put the outlay at about US$2,000 as it probed the pre-tragedy spending patterns of the homicidal 24-year-old.

The analysis had the feel of a nation resorting to nervous self-distraction rather than settling on what it might legitimately be more worried about.

Japanese corporate culture, with its tendency to reward compliance over elasticity, may yet emerge as the unexpected spectre of the incident.

The most obvious threat was Kyota Hattori, the man who attacked passengers aboard the Keio Line with a knife, splashed lighter fuel around the carriage and set it ablaze.

Seventeen people were injured, one critically. Mobile phone footage showed people fleeing through the train and the sinisterly-attired Hattori sitting down and smoking ahead of his arrest.

These outrages are, in Tokyo and Japan generally, mercifully rare. They tend to prompt the same unanswerable questions: How many more Hattoris might be lurking within Greater Tokyo’s 37.5 million population, undetected, but poised to unleash violence on its peaceful majority?