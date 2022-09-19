Commentary: Pandemic fails to shift Japan’s attitude to employee well-being

TOKYO: In the early months of 2020, as it became clear to the world that the COVID-19 pandemic would require an immediate and radical response, corporate Japan contemplated a near overnight move to remote working.

The prospects did not seem good; the results have been revealing.

Over decades, the Japanese workplace had established many practices and habits which together helped create a reputation for inflexibility, resistance to change and an institutional dismissiveness over the well-being of staff.

Structural pressure to overwork, presenteeism, the persistence of certain archaic technologies, and a downplaying of mental health issues and abuse are just some of the most-cited factors in analyses of Japanese workplace pathology.

Even as the benefits of remote working to quality of life became clearer and employees sought flexibility to care for children or, increasingly in the world’s most rapidly ageing society, elderly relatives, companies resisted.

DO EMPLOYEES OWE THEIR EMPLOYERS ANYTHING?

A big part of the resistance has involved fear that hierarchies will crumble and the pervasiveness of the idea that something is “owed” by the employee to their employer that goes significantly beyond the work contract.