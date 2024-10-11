Commentary: US vice presidential nominee JD Vance articulates Trump’s policies better than Trump himself

THE NEW RIGHT

The Trump-aligned group has been described as the “national conservatives”, “conservative populists” or simply the “New Right”. Many espouse similar views to social conservatives on issues such as abortion, but they are more likely to prioritise immigration as a top social issue.

While sharing fiscal conservatives’ scepticism toward government regulations, many in the New Right are also critical of big businesses whom they blame for outsourcing American manufacturing jobs and censoring conservative viewpoints.

Finally, the New Right has been vocal in criticising US entrapment from upholding international institutions and involvement in overseas conflicts. Sometimes described as isolationists, their foreign policy may be better described as unilateralist, maintaining military supremacy for use in conflicts perceived as directly impacting US national security interests, such as the geostrategic competition with China.

JD VANCE ON THE DEBATE STAGE

On the debate stage, JD Vance articulated these emerging threads of policy outlooks, highlighting the ideological shifts taking place within the Republican Party.

Vance affirmed standard conservative positions on social issues such as abortion and gun control. Perhaps with political recognition that current US public opinion is receptive toward stricter immigration control, Vance was more assertive in advocating for policies such as restrictions on the job hiring of undocumented migrants and the deportation of those with criminal records.

While avoiding some of his unsubstantiated claims on immigrants (such as the the accusation that Haitian immigrants in Ohio had eaten residents' pets), Vance doubled down on his overarching message to voters that illegal immigration poses economic threats to American citizens on wages, housing and public resources.