Commentary: Indonesia has a problem of pro-Jemaah Islamiyah boarding schools

SINGAPORE: Early this year, Indonesia’s National Counter-Terrorism Agency (BNPT) revealed that 68 Islamic boarding schools, locally known as “pesantren”, are affiliated with Jemaah Islamiyah (JI). Will these pro-JI pesantrens advocate a version of Islam that jeopardises Indonesia’s security and social cohesion?

The issue of radicalisation within pro-JI pesantrens may seem to take place in Indonesia. However, in the complex geopolitics of the region in which cross-border inter-linkages are common, a small change in one place can have repercussions in another place.

JI founders, Abdullah Sungkar and Abu Bakar Ba’asyir, established JI pesantrens in Ulu Tiram, Johor Bahru, Malaysia. Since its discovery 20 years ago, regional governments have acted to neutralise it. Nevertheless, JI is a resilient organisation.

BOARDING SCHOOLS ARE HIGHLY REGARDED

A recent prison interview, which I conducted with one of JI’s returned foreign fighters, suggests that JI systematically used its pesantren networks, especially in Central Java, to groom young JI cadres via a “jihad internship” with one of the rebel groups, Jabbah An Nusra (JN), in Syria and Iraq.

Spotting a pesantren as pro-JI, however, is no easy task. For one thing, pesantrens are the oldest educational institution in Indonesia and are ubiquitous, respected and widely patronised for their public service.

Pesantrens have been around since the early days of the spread of Islam in Indonesia. The Ministry of Religious Affairs estimated that there are almost 30,000 Islamic boarding schools all over Indonesia.

The majority of them are mainstream and of moderate persuasion. Graduates of these pesantrens are avid supporters of the country’s nation-building project, such as Abdurrahman Wahid who became the president after the fall of Suharto.