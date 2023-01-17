Commentary: Businesses can attract more talent by looking at skills, not PSLE results and past salaries

SINGAPORE: In November, parents and children received the 2022 Primary School Leaving Examination (PSLE) results. This milestone at 12 years of age shape students' education journey for many years more, starting from the choice of secondary school.

But should companies use an exam we take as children when deciding on employing us as adults? It seems peculiar that PSLE results are sometimes still requested with job applications, even more so when there are more jobs than unemployed people.

The job market in Singapore has recovered strongly since the initial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The overall unemployment rate has hovered around the 2 per cent mark since September 2022, similar to pre-pandemic levels.

For some industries, like technology, talent is still in hot demand despite recent layoffs at tech giants like Meta, Twitter and Amazon. Sectors like hospitality and F&B have raised salaries and offered flexibility to tackle the workforce crunch.

Inflation and the rising cost of living are also prompting more workers to consider changing jobs. Indeed research released at the end of August 2022 shows more than 70 per cent of employees intend to ask for a salary increase in the following year. If a bigger paycheck doesn't materialise in this period, over 56 per cent say they will seek a better-paying job elsewhere.