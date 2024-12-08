Commentary: Expect job interviews and hiring to get more excruciating – blame AI

LONDON: Job interviews are laden with opportunities for humiliation. Who wants to describe their greatest weakness to a panel of peers? Or be made to feel like a quiz show contestant with brainteasers like “how many golf balls can you fit in a Boeing 747?”. Unfortunately for job seekers, the rigmarole is getting increasingly out of hand.

Demands from hiring committees in the tech sector are piling up. That means more interviews but also more technical tests. Alongside coding evaluations come requests for essays, lengthy take-home assignments and even days spent working with existing teams.

One friend in the Bay Area made it through multiple interview rounds only to be presented with a final challenge to “entertain” the company’s leadership. There were no other instructions. She didn’t get the job.

Recruiters will say that this is not being done to make life difficult for job seekers but because it is growing harder to find the right candidates. The blame, they say, lies with job seekers themselves.