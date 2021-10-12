Commentary: Why do employers make job candidates suffer endless rounds of interviews?

SINGAPORE: When Kath* interviewed at a tech company some time back, she would not have guessed her journey would take her through six rounds of interviews over three months.

She was optimistic given the positive signs she picked up, but things went quiet after round six. When she called to ask, the company told her they needed more time. A month and a half later, she was told she didn’t get the job because she wasn’t a good fit.

Kath isn’t an exception.

Software engineering manager Mike Conley posted on LinkedIn his experience going for three rounds and being told there would be another six.

His post about his experience has since been viewed 2.6 million times with 4,000 public comments of support. There’s also a happy ending: Mike was later offered a job by a company who saw the post.

THE INTERVIEW MARATHON

Why are companies putting candidates through seemingly endless rounds of interviews?

Veteran recruiter James Lodder offers a few reasons. First, the company may be looking for a specific person with the experience to handle a critical but tricky project. For instance, getting a project manager for a multi-million-dollar project can be disastrous if the wrong candidate was picked.

Then, there’s the nature of work - if it is highly specialised, time is needed to filter out candidates who seem to have the requisite technical skills on paper but might not fit the culture, hours or other requirements.

TalentKraft co-founder Eugene Goh says a typical consulting firm puts applicants through up to four rounds of case study interviews.

Lasting no more than 45 minutes, each asks applicants to review an ambiguous problem statement and come up with best-case solutions.

This mirrors real-life scenarios where solutions are not binary or clear. The test can show an applicant’s thought process, logic and communications skills when they present to senior directors.

Other roles like software developers also require technical coding tests.