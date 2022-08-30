Commentary: Stumping people with brainteasers is no way to hire the best

LONDON: Do you know what a seventh minus an eighth is? And how would you feel if you had to quickly spit out the answer in a job interview?

If the thought appals, bad luck. The polls say that, in a matter of days, Britain will be led by a prime minister who likes to set this sort of mental arithmetic test for civil servants in interviews.

Liz Truss, the frontrunner in the Tory leadership race, is moreover “unwilling to appoint those who cannot promptly say, for example, what a seventh minus an eighth is”, The Times reported last weekend.

My first thought on seeing this was that it was one of the most interesting things I had read about the oddly robotic Truss since the contest started in July. It might explain a lot about this daughter of a maths professor, who herself has two maths A-Levels.

Also, weeding out the innumerate from the upper ranks of the bureaucracy does not strike me as the worst idea. And some jobs require a degree of arithmetic capacity.

When I tried the seventh-minus-eighth test on FT colleagues last week, the first to pass it in a flash was a former financial analyst on the Lex desk.

Most, like me, winced as they groped for the answer, muttering words like “denominator” and “numerator” that had evidently not passed their lips in years. But they got there in the end, which is helpful at a place like the “Financial” Times.