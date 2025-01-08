Commentary: Candidates, start interviewing your potential employers back

SINGAPORE: As the labour market continues to expand, companies appear to be cautiously optimistic about recruitment: Of the 525 employers surveyed by recruitment agency ManpowerGroup in December last year, 45 per cent plan to hire in the first quarter of 2025.

When it comes to job interviews, a lot has been said about spotting red flags in candidates - but it’s equally important for this scrutiny to go the other way as well.

A job interview is not just about convincing a company that you’re the right fit; it’s also about ensuring the company aligns with your own values, goals, and work style.

How can we spot red flags during interviews with potential employers? Here are some key insights and actionable tips.

POTENTIAL RED FLAG #1: IS THE INTERVIEW A TWO-WAY STREET?

A job interview is a mutual evaluation. While the employer assesses your fit for the role, you should also assess their fit for your career aspirations.

The “Do you have any questions for us?” segment is not just a formality; it’s perhaps the most critical segment of the job interview. It’s your opportunity to dig deeper into the company’s culture, expectations and work environment.

Some valuable questions to consider asking include:

“What does success look like in this role over the next three months, one year, and three years?”

“How does the company support professional growth and development for employees?”

“What do you personally appreciate most about this company?”

These questions not only demonstrate your genuine interest and preparedness, potentially elevating your candidacy - they help you gain valuable insights into the organisation and role.

It’s not necessarily a red flag if this question isn’t offered to you. But while you should certainly initiate with “May I ask a few questions?” at the end of the interview, it’s a definite red flag if you get shot down or diverted.