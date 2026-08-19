Commentary: Why do Singaporeans who walk away from conventional jobs spark so much interest?

SINGAPORE: He retired at 35 after losing his job, goes dumpster diving and survives on less than S$150 a month.

Colin Lau’s story became an unlikely internet sensation and brought out divided reactions from netizens.

Some said his lifestyle was one of extreme deprivation, claiming that he looks frail and malnourished. Yet others applauded him for his ingenuity and self-discipline.

Why did Colin Lau’s story make such a great impact?

I doubt it is because frugality is rare in Singapore – many of us probably know that odd relative or friend who surprises us with the creative ways they cut costs.

Instead, Lau stands out because an unemployed man has been able to survive the cost of living today, and that resonates in these times of financial uncertainty.

In response to job loss, Lau’s approach to self-sustenance represents one way to reclaim control.