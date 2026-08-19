Commentary: Why do Singaporeans who walk away from conventional jobs spark so much interest?
Amid layoffs and job insecurity, alternative approaches to work and money are captivating our attention, says writer Annie Tan.
SINGAPORE: He retired at 35 after losing his job, goes dumpster diving and survives on less than S$150 a month.
Colin Lau’s story became an unlikely internet sensation and brought out divided reactions from netizens.
Some said his lifestyle was one of extreme deprivation, claiming that he looks frail and malnourished. Yet others applauded him for his ingenuity and self-discipline.
Why did Colin Lau’s story make such a great impact?
I doubt it is because frugality is rare in Singapore – many of us probably know that odd relative or friend who surprises us with the creative ways they cut costs.
Instead, Lau stands out because an unemployed man has been able to survive the cost of living today, and that resonates in these times of financial uncertainty.
In response to job loss, Lau’s approach to self-sustenance represents one way to reclaim control.
PREPARING AN ESCAPE ROUTE
Job insecurity is heavy on the minds of Singaporeans. Only 15 per cent of Singapore workers feel their job is secure, according to a study by global human resources company ADP.
Two recurring concerns are AI replacing jobs and getting laid off.
In the past, we would associate retrenchments with downturns or poor company performance. Today, some of the world’s most profitable companies have laid off thousands while reporting strong earnings.
People are coping in diverse ways, and frugality is only one of them.
During an interview, neon art-jamming founder Merida Lim told me that she began face painting at kids’ parties at 16, before she founded her business at 19. Many of her peers also started side hustles, home-based cafes and other small businesses while studying, she shared.
These are not just youth fervently pursuing what they love. “We are growing up in a world with AI and more automation. The stability that was once there is also no longer there. So this is also our way of diversifying our income,” Lim told me.
This is not limited to students. Many Gen Zs in full-time employment are also engaged in side hustles. Forty-one per cent of Singapore Gen Zs want to create multiple income streams while they were working, according to a 2025 Prudential survey.
There is a term for this. “Career cushioning” entered mainstream lingo in recent years during mass tech layoffs. The idea is to prepare an escape route while still employed because you cannot count on your current employment to last.
QUITTING AS A WAY TO RECLAIM CONTROL
There has also been a trend of young people turning away from professional careers or salaried jobs in pursuit of more self-determination.
An ex-Meta professional shared how he left the tech industry in 2025 to start a Hokkien Mee hawker stall, before Meta retrenched 10 per cent of its workforce in May. His earnings dropped from S$10,000 to S$4,000 a month, but he is happy with the decision.
“If I (have) to be kicked out by someone, how about I just be kicked out by myself? I’d rather be held accountable (for) my own actions instead of something that’s out of my control,” he told CNA.
In the same vein, a former fine-dining chef who started his own hawker business selling Chinese tea drinks said, “My mum was retrenched when I was young. That experience taught me that I never want to face job insecurity.”
WHAT REPLACES JOB SECURITY?
It may be tempting to dismiss such choices as impractical, or to assume that choosing autonomy over a stable income results in a miserly life. But are we ignoring the underlying shift behind these decisions?
With fast-evolving technology and business models, perhaps we can no longer assume that joining a good company and working hard will ensure lasting job security.
This could be one reason some individuals are rejecting the corporate ladder in favour of alternatives that offer a greater sense of control and self-determination, even though they come with substantial financial risk.
Since job security may no longer be a given, it would also be good for companies to think about what replaces it. Transparency around restructuring, meaningful severance and transition support can ease employees’ anxieties.
Companies can also help employees develop broader skills and strengthen their general employability through training or job rotation.
From frugal financial independence to hawking, the cultural relevance of alternative career and money choices does not lie in how unusual or improbable they are. Rather, it lies in what they reveal about our career and existential anxieties. These issues need to be acknowledged and discussed, not swept under the carpet.
What many admire about Colin Lau is not his lifestyle, but the power to walk away. And that should give us some pause.
Annie Tan is a freelance writer based in Singapore.