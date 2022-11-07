Commentary: Why the job you apply for may not be the job you get

MONTREAL: When most people apply for jobs, they expect the job description on postings to match the job that will be filled. However, our recently published study examining start-up hiring shows that this isn’t always the case. Sometimes the job someone applies for might not end up being the same job they are hired for.

Jobs can evolve between the time a decision is made to hire someone, and the actual hiring process itself. Hiring managers might change job duties, hire someone for a different job than the one they are applying for, or abandon the job search altogether.

While this might be frustrating for job hunters, employers do this in response to uncertainties in the workplace.

At a time when employers are struggling to find employees and many people are making career changes, knowing and understanding why this happens is crucial both to those hunting for new jobs and for people trying to fill some of the many jobs that have been vacated.

WHY JOBS CHANGE BETWEEN POSTING AND HIRING

For our study on start-up hiring, we interviewed more than 100 start-up founders, managers and their employees, job seekers and experts from the start-up community. We analysed the interviews to understand how and why jobs changed in this period and found two main patterns.

We found that some employers deliberately use the hiring process to figure out the needs of their organisation and define their new positions accordingly. In cases like this, employers know they need to hire someone, but they don’t yet have a clear idea of what that job will look like.

One start-up in our study used the hiring process to define two new marketing positions. Instead of writing and posting a formal job description, the founders scoured their networks and brought two marketing candidates in for a non-traditional evaluation process.

The founders described their current marketing challenges and asked the job candidates to present their solutions. Based on the presentations, they designed two distinct marketing positions around the skills of the two candidates.