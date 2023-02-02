Commentary: Companies, do more to retain employees returning from overseas deployments

CALGARY, Canada: Multinational enterprises are currently facing a serious challenge. These organisations are companies with multiple locations or operations around the world. They often send employees abroad on assignments so they can gain personal growth and promotion opportunities.

During these assignments, employees gain knowledge and experience about foreign cultures or acquire key market knowledge. However, scant attention has been paid to these employees once they return home - especially how they are reintegrated back into the enterprise.

As it turns out, many of these returning employees - known as repatriates - leave the enterprise shortly after they return. But why is this happening? And how can organisations prevent this?

Our recent research study examined the reasons behind this high turnover rate. Our findings suggest that engagement, or lack thereof, of repatriates strongly influences their desire to stay with their company.

BENEFITS OF INTERNATIONAL ASSIGNMENTS

Multinational enterprises recognise that international assignments help employees develop global competencies that contribute to the firms’ competitive advantage. Employees sent on international assignments include home country managers, executives and other key members who coordinate and control foreign subsidiaries.

During their time abroad, repatriates have the opportunity to hone their management skills, develop technical skills, intercultural understanding, increase the knowledge base of international markets and cultivate knowledge of conducting international business.

Because of these benefits, there has been a rise in the number of employees sent to international locations, and their subsequent repatriation.