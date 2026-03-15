Commentary: Job performance reviews are outdated and often pointless – so why keep using them?

WELLINGTON: Every year organisations roll out their refreshed strategies, new KPIs and ambitious goals for the year ahead.

But despite the changing pace in work patterns, technology and workforce requirements, one thing remains stubbornly static: individual performance reviews.

Most of us will recognise how these show up in the workplace: the classic assessment form with boxes to be ticked, rating scales from one to ten, and that awkward blank space for “additional feedback”.

We know these processes are outdated. Researchers have shown for years such systems are backward‑looking, can distort worker behaviour, and overlook collaboration and learning.

We know they are retrospective assessments of narrowly defined individual “quality”. And we know they often fail to reflect the real work people do (versus what they are rewarded for).

But year after year they persist. So why keep using them?