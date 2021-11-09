Commentary: For workers, quitting a job is all about taking back control

SINGAPORE: "I've quit my job".

It's a statement that is becoming increasingly common in our society.

What was once a sign of resignation, and perhaps even something that was to be frowned upon, is now increasingly viewed as a necessary act to gain back control of one's life and circumstances.

Arguably, it is more intriguing that stereotypically kiasi (“scared to die”) Singaporeans are taking such leaps of faith with no guarantees and at great personal costs.

QUIT YOUR JOB OR DROWN IN IT

Taking a leap of faith at any life stage can be a vulnerable and harrowing experience. But one may be compelled to dive head-first into uncertainty when the alternative is the seeming certainty of drowning.

And drowning in the proverbial sense is all too familiar to many of us in this "new normal", with increasing demands from the workplace to adapt, pivot and upskill.

For a case in point of a job role that keeps expanding, look no further than teachers. Their workload has "more than doubled" since the pandemic, said Minister for Education Chan Chun Sing in Parliament.

He cited a key example of the need to prepare more than two sets of lesson plans for seamless switches between in-person lessons to home-based learnings – a unique necessity born out of the pandemic, which is that the show must go on, however difficult.