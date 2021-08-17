Commentary: Should you apply for a job based on reviews online?

Even though Glassdoor states that offering incentives to employees to write good reviews violates their community guidelines, there is practically no way for them to police it. This is exactly the nature of an open platform. Just look at the type of comments that can be made on social media like Facebook.

Companies can even hire someone just to do that. For slightly more than US$100, you can get a freelancer on Fiverr to post “real employee feedback” on your Glassdoor company page.

These are extreme examples. But let’s say all of the reviews you’ve seen look legitimate and stand a low chance of being artificially boosted.

You should still take them with a fistful of salt. For example, when an ex-employee leaves on bad terms, this negative experience can be highly emotional but the facts may not be clear. Are we sure we can rely on a one-sided testimonial?

This is the same reason why you might hear more of your friends complaining about their jobs or their bosses and way fewer saying anything good, even if they've stayed at their jobs for many years. Negative events are remembered in great detail, good ones less so.

It works the same way when it comes to our experiences with food or sales. When we get angry with slow or bad service, we are quick to fire off negative feedback.

This desire to post decreases when we have a positive response – how many of us take the trouble to leave a good review when we get good service?

WORK ENVIRONMENTS ARE COMPLEX

One thing to keep in mind is that reviews are given over a period of time. A one-star five years ago may no longer reflect the company’s situation today.

And a lot of companies have offices in multiple locations or have different teams that bring with them different cultures and work environments.

Since team dynamics may differ, it is challenging to ensure company values are being practised in an ideal manner at every office. A bad review for the marketing team may not be an accurate reflection of the stellar management in the finance department.

DBS Bank has about 12,000 employees in Singapore alone and more overseas. There are only 3,800 reviews on their Glassdoor page. That's a small percentage.

If you are joining a department of 10 people, you are essentially depending on the feedback of one or two people to decide if you want to join – people you don’t know at all. That sounds pretty risky.