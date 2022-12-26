Commentary: Don’t be fooled by fake job offers in a tight labour market

SINGAPORE: “Earn SGD200-500 a day, work from home, flexible with benefits.” These unsolicited job offers have been appearing in our inboxes with increasing frequency - contributing to the 3,573 cases reported and at least S$58.5 million lost to job scams between January and June this year.

It may be tempting to imagine that job scams in particular should be easy to pick out. Perhaps, a cartoon-ish parody of a scammer offers an unsuspecting victim a “a get rich quick scheme” that is all too obvious.

But in reality, job scams are rarely that simplistic. Scammers are looking for opportunities to make their offers tangible and believable. They study the local economic environment and cater their hooks accordingly.

The most recent labour market report released by the Ministry of Manpower highlighted that Singapore’s overall unemployment rate was 2 per cent, compared with the pre-COVID average of 2.2 per cent. In addition, there were 108,200 job vacancies in September (significantly higher than pre-pandemic levels of 52,900) with the ratio of job vacancies to unemployed persons at 2.20.