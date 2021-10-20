Commentary: Confidence to ride out COVID-19 has diminished need for continued Jobs Support Scheme

SINGAPORE: What is the cost of saving jobs amid the devastating impact of the COVID-19 pandemic?

Singapore has paid out over S$27.6 billion through the Jobs Support Scheme (JSS) as of September.

An estimated 77,500 jobs or around 3 per cent of local employment was protected as a result of the JSS, according to Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat, even while businesses struggled to cope with the pandemic-induced disruptions.

JSS A CRITICAL LIFELINE IN 2020

Indeed, the JSS has been an important lifeline, particularly last year, when the concern of many companies was survival.

The JSS helped companies deal with the initial shock, preserve capabilities, and retain employees.

At the height of the pandemic, Singapore’s resident unemployment rate climbed to 4.8 per cent in September 2020, lower than Hong Kong’s 6.3 per cent and the United States’ at 7.8 per cent.

By December 2020, Singapore’s resident unemployment had fallen to 4.4 per cent and continued to taper off, nearing pre-pandemic levels by the second quarter of 2021.

In a survey by Singapore Business Federation (SBF) during last year’s circuit breaker, companies stated a preference for an increase in the duration and level of support of the JSS, over other support measures like rental waivers, foreign worker levies and temporary bridging loans.