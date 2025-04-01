Commentary: In the job market, both sides are losing when it comes to AI

LONDON: A Columbia University student recently shone a light on a disturbing corner of today’s job market. Roy Lee, 21, was fed up with the antiquated way that large tech firms were testing job candidates with computer coding riddles you had to memorise, so he created a tool that his peers could use to beat the system.

A translucent window shows the latest version of ChatGPT, which the applicant can use to copy and paste code during a test over Zoom. The recruiter can’t see any of this when screen sharing. Lee now faces expulsion from Columbia, he tells me, but he’s also received multiple job offers from executives at tech firms, impressed with his hacker mindset and chutzpah.

Nobody likes a cheat. Amazon has said it will disqualify applicants who use artificial intelligence during their job interviews. Anthropic, a leading AI company, has made similar pronouncements – not to just weed out incompetent tricksters, but stem the overwhelming flood of new applicants using ChatGPT and other platforms to generate resumes and fill out applications.

HYPOCRITICAL TO BAN JOB APPLICANTS USING AI

But large employers have created this problem for themselves.