Commentary: Why is everyone so bothered by Biden's age?

WASHINGTON DC: On no topic is the bifurcation of America’s media more evident than that of the president’s age. To the conservative media world, Joe Biden’s imagined senility is a staple.

Republican figures routinely call for him to take cognitive tests. The term “dementia” is bandied about. By contrast, the closest traditional outlets have come to addressing Biden’s age is a spate of reports into the low ratings of his vice-president, Kamala Harris.

For them, it is as if openly acknowledging Biden’s advancing years would validate the conspiracy mongers.

That is a mistake. There is no reason to think that Biden is suffering from anything more than traits that characterised him in younger decades, such as foot-in-mouth disease and a tendency to talk too much. Neither of these is degenerative.

In fact, Biden’s malapropisms have noticeably dropped off since he became president while his prolixity is limited by the White House teleprompter.

There are some grounds to suspect he is getting more forgetful — he implied twice last year that Taiwan was a formal ally of the US, a claim his staff had to correct. But there are none to suggest he is senile or suffering from dementia.

Yet that will not stop Biden’s age from becoming a liability. It already is. The president’s official line is that he is planning to run again.

Just 41 per cent of Democratic voters believe Biden would have a better chance of winning the 2024 election than another Democratic candidate.