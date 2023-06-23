Commentary: What to make of Biden’s bewildering remark equating Xi to “dictators”?

SINGAPORE: United States President Joe Biden has a reputation for putting his foot in his mouth. Sometimes his gaffes are harmless and quickly corrected, as was the case earlier this year when he praised China but meant Canada, in a speech to the Canadian parliament. At other times, there could be more dramatic consequences.

Such was the case on Tuesday (Jun 20) when he equated Chinese President Xi Jinping with “dictators”. With this coming just a day after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken wrapped up a trip to China aimed at easing tensions between the two countries, the timing was inopportune.

China responded by calling the remark a serious violation of “China’s political dignity”, an “open political provocation” and "extremely absurd and irresponsible", with the foreign ministry echoing some of its language in response to Mr Biden’s comments on the alleged spy balloon incident in February.

The meeting between the US’s top diplomat and the Chinese leader on Monday had been seen as progress or at least a reset to pre-balloon relations, even if it ended without any concrete agreements.

IMPACT ON US-CHINA RELATIONS?

Mr Blinken’s visit, postponed after a high-altitude Chinese surveillance device traversed US airspace for a week, was intended to calm the fraught geopolitical waters, strengthen communication and explore areas of common interest where cooperation could be possible.

Yet despite the warm words and intentions exchanged for more high-profile visits in the coming weeks, fundamentally nothing has changed - as the immediate aftermath shows. Even if the matter ends with the strong denunciation from Beijing, this incident highlights the precarious nature of the relationship between the world’s two superpowers.