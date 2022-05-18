Commentary: Johnny Depp court case is our latest go-to guilty scroll

LONDON: If you want a glimpse of a world of confusion, nihilism and debasement, I urge you to visit Fairfax County Courthouse, Virginia, for a while. There, you can watch proceedings as Amber Heard is sued for libel in a case brought by actor Johnny Depp. Depp is suing his former wife for US$50 million over an op-ed in which she claimed to be a victim of domestic abuse.

The piece was published in the Washington Post in 2018, in which Heard described her experience of sexual violence and harassment as well as “feeling the full force of our culture’s wrath for women who speak out”. Depp was not actually named.

Depp has already fought a libel case at the High Court in London: He sued the Sun newspaper for labelling him a “wife-beater” in 2020 and lost. In this second suit, he has thrown his weight behind a legal argument that leaves no inch of their squalid domestic life undiscovered.

Heard, in turn, has countersued for US$100 million and provided recordings and videos that seek to prove the violence she says she endured.

A DRAMATIC COURTROOM SPECTACLE

No one is a winner in the sordid, unedifying spectacle that is now playing out on television and on social media platforms everywhere. But for those unused to seeing live court coverage, as we are in Britain and in much of Europe, the spectacle of seeing one of the most famous actors of his generation describe a life of drug use, drinking and Rabelaisian dissolution makes it near impossible to ignore. It’s become my go-to guilty scroll.

Evidence of Depp’s dependencies, his lack of cogency and brutal text exchanges show that he was rarely Partner of the Year. Even so, his extraordinary charisma, his charm, his courtroom doodles and his manner

–

a kind of Keith Richards meets Renaissance prince persona

–