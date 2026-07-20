Commentary: Why Johor Bahru should roll out congestion pricing when RTS opens

SINGAPORE: Johor Bahru stands at a crossroads. The Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link between Malaysia and Singapore, set to open in January 2027, will transform its transport system.

Connecting Bukit Chagar in Johor Bahru and Woodlands North in Singapore, the RTS will be able to transport up to 10,000 passengers per hour in each direction. Plans are underway to upgrade Johor Bahru’s public transport networks to handle the surge in commuters from the RTS. The recently approved RM10 billion (US$2.5 million) elevated Autonomous Rapid Transport (e-ART) system will connect to the RTS Link and run through Skudai, Tebrau and Iskandar Puteri. However, it will take four years to complete.

As I argued in a previous commentary, buses must form the backbone of a feeder network - both as an interim solution while the e-ART is built, and as a permanent last-mile service thereafter. The Johor state government intends to expand bus routes and fleet size, designate bus lanes and set up a high-frequency RTS shuttle bus service plying the station and surrounding areas.

There is, however, a fundamental obstacle: Traffic congestion in Johor Bahru will render buses slow and unreliable. A bus stuck in the same jam as private cars offers little incentive to switch. However, one intervention can break this deadlock: Congestion pricing.