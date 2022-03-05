Commentary: What if Johor elections are Mahathir’s last?

HOBART: The upcoming Johor State polls on Mar 12 is much more important than most people think.

This is the first election that Malaysians aged 18 to 20 will vote in. It is said that this election will be a barometer for political parties to gauge how the country will vote in the next general elections (GE15), due next year but widely expected to be held later this year.

For one party, the Johor polls can even be described as a matter of “life and death”.

Parti Pejuang Tanah Air (Pejuang), the political party established by Mahathir Mohamad after he lost the prime ministership in 2020, will be contesting 42 out of the 56 seats. This is Pejuang’s electoral debut after it skipped the state elections in Melaka and Sarawak.

A GAMBLE FOR PEJUANG

The conventional wisdom is that if Pejuang fails to get any seats, it is finished at the federal level.

If it wins just a handful of seats and cannot be part of the post-election state ruling coalition, its political future is also gone. It must win at a minimum six seats (or 10 per cent of the Johor seats) in order to be taken seriously.

Unlike other contenders, the entire future of Pejuang rests on the shoulders of one man: Mahathir. There is no other way to describe Pejuang other than it is Mahathir’s party.