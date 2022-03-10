Commentary: Johor youths worry over jobs but that may not translate into votes

JOHOR BAHRU: The Johor state elections will be an interesting study on which way young voters swing. For the first time ever, youths aged 18 to 21 can vote in Malaysia, hence the popular term "Undi18".

They are a sizeable bloc. Of the about 2.5 million voters eligible to vote in Johor, youths aged 18 to 20 years old make up 6.67 per cent of the electorate, according to the Election Commission of Malaysia.

But it is voters aged 21 to 29 (21.86 per cent of the electorate) who make up the largest group of voters in the state, with those aged 30 to 39 a very close second biggest segment (at 21.59 per cent).

Engaging younger voters is clearly key to a successful election campaign this time round as those under 40 years make up almost half of the electorate.

Automatic voter registration and the influx of youth votes mean that the total number of voters has surged by about 43 per cent compared to the 2018 General Elections.

This percentage is higher in urban areas. Urban Johor has seen an increase in youth voters by 52.5 per cent.

The expectation is that these voters will make a huge difference to the outcome of the election.

THE ECONOMY MAY BE THE TOP ISSUE FOR THE JOHOR STATE ELECTIONS

The economy will be the top issue in this election, if surveys revealing what voters are concerned about are anything to go by.

“I have been trying to get a loan for a house. I will get married next year and I can’t get a loan because of this work. The banks don’t think I am safe enough for a loan,” Ipan Yusri, a former tourism guide told me.

He has received aid disbursements from the government over this pandemic but says that they do not last. He would like to see a long-term solution to his financial problems and for borders to open so that Johor can recover and tourism jobs can return.

Like him, most youths want the economy to recover and find stable jobs to save money and prepare for marriage and family.

In Johor, a key concern has been the availability of jobs with good wages so that citizens would no longer have to commute to Singapore for better-paying work.