Commentary: Draw the right lessons from Joseph Schooling, Amanda Lim’s cannabis case for the benefit of future athletes

SINGAPORE: It was disheartening to hear the news on Tuesday (Aug 30) that two of our top swimmers, Amanda Lim and Joseph Schooling, have been investigated for using cannabis. Olympic champion Schooling confessed to consuming cannabis overseas, which is classified as an illicit drug by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB).

As national carded athletes, they are expected to set good examples for our youth and uphold the image of Singapore.

All three key sport agencies - Sport Singapore, Singapore National Olympic Committee, and Singapore Swimming Association - have issued statements that the use of banned drugs by national athletes is not to be tolerated.

While both Lim and Schooling have apologised publicly for their misdemeanours, further investigations and deliberations will be conducted to determine the next course of action.

Certainly, next steps must include a critical examination of the factors that have brought us here, drawing lessons that will benefit other and future athletes.