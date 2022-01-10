Commentary: Exercise can reduce junk food cravings and prevent stress eating

LONDON, Canada: Every January, millions of individuals make New Year’s resolutions to lose weight or eat healthier, if not both.

To achieve this goal, many individuals will begin strenuous exercise programmes that incorporate too much exercise too soon, leading to fitness burnout or injury. Overtraining can actually prevent you from losing weight.

The truth is that you simply cannot exercise away a poor diet and expect to lose weight (if that is your goal).

Humans are very good at conserving energy and will account for any calories burned through exercise by consuming more calories later in the day or by being less physically active throughout the rest of the day.

That being said, you can — and should — use exercise to help you lose weight and maintain your weight loss. But not to offset calories consumed.

If you are looking to lose weight, the only way to do it is by controlling your calorie intake. The best and most effective way of doing that is limiting the consumption of ultra-processed foods — typical “junk foods” and fast-food meals.