Commentary: Threat of Islamic State affiliates could tip the West into partnership with Taliban

BIRMINGHAM, England: The decades-long conflict in Afghanistan was always far more than a simple case of the Taliban versus the Afghan government, or a US-led “war on terror”.

This is because Afghanistan is not a single country in the sense of a legitimate system accepted by the vast majority. Beyond the capital Kabul, it is more a mosaic of local areas with factions – among them the Taliban – seeking rule and profit.

The suicide bombing of the crowd outside Hamid Karzai International Airport by the Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISIS-K) on Aug 26, killing up to 170 Afghans and 13 US troops, highlights the threats presented by these armed groups.

The Taliban will try to establish a national government. With their radical interpretation of Islam and politics, they are likely to continue violence, repression and denial of rights to many sections of Afghan society.

But as demonstrated by the Islamic State-Khorosan (or IS-K) violence, the Taliban’s control of Kabul and also other parts of Afghanistan is not secure.

RETURN OF IS-K

The Islamic State’s lightning advance across Iraq and Syria in 2014 – and its declaration of a “caliphate” – spawned affiliates. These groups promoted the ideological line of, and received assistance from, the core of ISIS – but developed from local conditions.