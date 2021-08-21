Commentary: Biden’s coming Southeast Asia agenda in focus with Kamala Harris’ Singapore visit

SINGAPORE: With her visit to Singapore, US vice-president Kamala Harris will be the second member of US president Joe Biden’s Cabinet to visit the country and third to Southeast Asia more broadly in a month.

This recent tempo is significant by US standards and welcomed by the region. Just a couple of months ago, the Biden administration had come under criticism for the slow start in engaging Southeast Asia.

A technical glitch which hijacked US secretary of state Antony Blinken’s virtual meeting with his ASEAN counterparts in May dominated the headlines, and a pandemic surge in the region resulted in the nixing of the Shangri-La Dialogue (SLD) in June, thereby delaying a planned US policy rollout on the defence side led by defence secretary Lloyd Austin.

Since then, the Biden team has gone into overdrive to correct this perception.

Austin’s July make-up trip to the region, including a keynote address at the Fullerton Lecture organised by the International Institute of Strategic Studies, provided a valuable standalone opportunity to articulate a positive US vision for the region without the US-China comparisons that might have dominated at the SLD.

And earlier this month, Blinken announced several commitments on economic engagement and the Mekong sub-region during his virtual participation in ASEAN meetings and launched the US-Indonesia strategic dialogue with Indonesian foreign minister Retno Marsudi in Washington DC. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfields also visited Bangkok and affirmed the bilateral relationship with Thailand.

