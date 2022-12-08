Commentary: Kanye West is making us take Adolf Hitler seriously in all the wrong ways

THE DANGERS OF IGNORANCE

A few days earlier, Ye and another anti-Semitic Holocaust denier, Nick Fuentes, had dined with Donald Trump at the former US president’s resort in Florida.

But it’s not only the odious bully pulpit that comes with celebrity that makes these haters dangerous. It’s the way they simultaneously propagate and embody a pre-existing trend toward general ignorance and bad faith, the preconditions for a resurgence in anti-Semitism, racism and hate.

The ignorance alone is staggering. In the US, according to a survey, 63 per cent of young adults don’t know that 6 million Jews were murdered in the Nazi Holocaust, and 36 per cent think the number was “2 million or fewer.”

About one in 10 isn’t sure whether the Shoah happened at all or denies that it did. Perhaps most shockingly, 19 per cent of Millennials and Zoomers in New York State believe that it was the Jews who caused the Holocaust.

How did we get to this point? Within the lifetime of a Holocaust survivor, many Western societies went from seeing Hitler as the worst embodiment of evil in human history - and an exhortation never to let genocide happen again - to just another meme to be exploited in our social media and petty political skirmishes.

Part of the answer has to do with a phenomenon the Germans, who should know something about the matter, call “Nazi porn” or “Hitler kitsch". It’s a trend I’ve been watching with concern for years.

The 1960s and 70s were decades when the general public in most countries learned the full extent of the Holocaust and therefore held its remembrance in awe. It began during the 1960s with high-profile Nazi trials in Jerusalem and Frankfurt that exposed the genocide in new detail and famously inspired the philosopher Hannah Arendt to opine on the “banality of evil".

It continued with ground-breaking biographies of Hitler in the 1970s and the American TV series Holocaust, which also jolted Germans into a new and harrowing round of soul-searching. This line of documenting and commemorating the Shoah continues.