Commentary: In Kazakhstan, Russia follows a playbook developed in Ukraine

STATE COLLEGE, Pennsylvania: Add Kazakhstan to the list of former Soviet republics whose independence is now being threatened by Russia.

Russian leader Vladimir Putin is using a similar playbook in Kazakhstan to one that he has used over almost a decade to threaten the sovereignty of Ukraine.

What began as protests over rising fuel prices on Jan 2, quickly escalated into violent clashes on the streets of Kazakhstan.

On Jan 5, Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, a firm ally of Putin’s, requested support from the Collective Security Treaty Organization, of which Putin’s Russian Federation is the leading member.

Russia has responded decisively by sending paratroopers, special operations troops and equipment as part of a nearly 3,000-strong force to Kazakhstan.

Tokayev explained his request by claiming that protesters are really “a band of terrorists” trained abroad.

On Jan 7, Tokayev escalated the conflict: “I have given the order to law enforcement and the army to shoot to kill without warning,” Tokayev said.