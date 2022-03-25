Commentary: Masks should be part of our post-pandemic normal

CALGARY, Alberta: Public health measures, such as masking and physical distancing, that have been a high-profile part of the COVID-19 response for the past two years are now beginning to be lifted.

However, surprisingly little attention has been paid to the remarkable effects of these measures on other respiratory illnesses that are caused or exacerbated by viral infections. These effects are a valuable research discovery from the pandemic.

It’s a discovery that suggests that selective, non-mandated use of public health measures like masking, physical distancing and handwashing may have a continued role as we enter the endemic phase of COVID-19. Collectively, these measures are known as non-pharmacologic public health interventions (NPIs).

REDUCED DEMAND FOR ACUTE HOSPITAL CARE

Following the onset of the pandemic in March 2020, many regions around the world reported a dramatic decrease in demand for acute healthcare services, including urgent care visits to emergency departments and inpatient hospital stays.

Early on, this was likely driven by stringent lockdown measures, patients avoiding healthcare settings due to fears of contracting COVID-19 or the perception that hospitals were overwhelmed and unable to accommodate non-emergency cases.