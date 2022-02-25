Commentary: Why war in Ukraine affects essential commodity supplies for rest of the world

LIVERPOOL, England: The war in Ukraine is threatening further disruptions to already-stretched supply chains. Ukraine and Russia may only account for a small proportion of the imports of major manufacturing nations like Germany and the United States, but they are essential suppliers of raw materials and energy for many crucial supply chains.

Though the economic consequences of a war that threatens the lives and livelihoods of many Ukrainians will always be secondary to the looming humanitarian crisis, there are five areas likely to see trouble ahead.

RISING GAS PRICES, LOW GLOBAL RESERVES

First is energy. Many European countries are heavily dependent on Russian energy, particularly gas through several vital pipelines, and this may have coloured their approach to the crisis.

Russian gas reliance has been suggested as the reason why Europe has been reluctant to remove Russia from the international payments system SWIFT, for example, though it’s worth pointing out that the Germans have indefinitely suspended the new Baltic gas pipeline Nord Stream 2.

While a complete suspension of Russian gas flows is unlikely at the moment, even small disruptions will have a significant impact. Global gas reserves are low due to the pandemic and energy prices are already rising sharply, impacting consumers and industries.

With gas being an essential input to many supply chains, disruptions to such a fundamental supply will have widespread economic consequences. When gas prices first surged in the autumn of 2021, for instance, fertiliser plants in the United Kingdom shut down as high energy costs made production untenable.

This led to shortages of carbon dioxide, which is essential for everything from medical procedures to keeping food fresh. Such consequences are likely to magnify with rising oil and gas prices.