Commentary: After getting sacked from UMNO, what of Khairy’s dreams of becoming Malaysia PM?

Khairy’s official venture into electoral and party politics came at the tail end of Abdullah’s premiership in 2008 and 2009, when he was elected as member of parliament for Rembau and youth chief of the long-ruling UMNO.

In 2013, he became minister of youth and sports under then prime minister Najib Razak. Khairy was increasingly viewed as a potential future prime ministerial candidate because he appeared to inject much needed vibrance into the two intertwined sectors of his ministerial portfolio.

SEEDS OF CONFLICT BETWEEN KHAIRY AND UMNO

But then came 2018 and UMNO’s humiliating electoral defeat at the hands of Pakatan Harapan (PH), then led by Dr Mahathir.

Khairy was among the UMNO senior leaders who advised Najib to assume responsibility for the party’s defeat, and relinquish not only his governmental but also UMNO presidential positions.

The advice was followed, but the seeds of conflict between Khairy and the UMNO mainstream faction were perhaps sown then. Shortly thereafter, Khairy challenged Ahmad Zahid Hamidi for the party presidency. Zahid soundly trumped Khairy, and the latter laid low for the next one and a half year, setting up his own think tank.

Then came the momentous Sheraton Move in 2020, when the PH government was toppled, and a coalition government between UMNO, the previously PH Bersatu and the Islamist PAS (with the latter two later forming Perikatan Nasional (PN)) was cobbled together, led by Bersatu’s Muhyiddin Yassin.