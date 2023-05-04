Commentary: Accession of King Charles, a divorcee, would once have scandalised. But much has changed

SYDNEY: King Charles III is the first British monarch who has previously had a civil marriage and a civil divorce.

In 1981, Charles, then the Prince of Wales, married Lady Diana Spencer in a fairytale wedding watched by 750 million people worldwide.

However, the royal couple separated in 1992 and they were divorced in 1996. The marriage had spectacularly broken down.

Charles later went on to marry his long-time love interest Camilla Parker-Bowles. They married in a civil ceremony in 2005. This broke with the tradition of royal family members getting married in an Anglican church ceremony.

The extramarital relationship of Charles and Camilla prevented them from being remarried in church. But there was a subsequent service of prayer and dedication. Queen Elizabeth II declined to attend the wedding, reportedly because it conflicted with her role to uphold the Christian faith as supreme governor of the Church of England.