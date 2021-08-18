Commentary: Malaysia could turn to a fresh, younger prime minister

SINGAPORE: Prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin’s resignation on Monday (Aug 16) may have ended the bickering about his political legitimacy but his move has only plunged the country into more political turmoil, worse than when Mahathir Mohamad quit in February 2020.

To resolve this political stalemate, the country must quickly unite. But if all traditional options for the top role are exhausted, the country should consider rallying behind a new, “untainted” leader.

There is a lull with Muhyiddin as caretaker prime minister until the king chooses his replacement.

This all feels like déjà vu when Mahathir himself was in the same position last year.

Perhaps the more appropriate word is karma when last year’s predicament was exacerbated because Muhyiddin pulled Bersatu out of the ruling Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition.

Little wonder then that Muhyiddin’s request for the opposition’s bipartisan support was ignored.