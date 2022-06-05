Commentary: We bemoan the loss of bookstores but don’t buy books enough

SINGAPORE: In the latest blow to Singapore’s bookstore scene, Kinokuniya shuttered its JEM mall outlet on May 9, citing sluggish sales and increased rental costs.

During the pandemic, indie bookstores BooksActually in Tiong Bahru and The Moon in Mosque Street closed their brick-and-mortar stores and moved business online. And before the pandemic in 2019, MPH Bookstores closed its last two outlets in Singapore at the time, before opening a new one at SingPost Centre.

Are we seeing the end of physical bookstores, accelerated by the digitalisation brought about by COVID-19? After all, we can order books at cheaper prices on sites like Amazon and Book Depository from the comfort of our homes, and receive them at the doorstep.

E-books are even more convenient to obtain. With one click, we can purchase and download anything that piques our interest. We can also borrow e-books from the National Library Board and read them from our smartphones, tablets or laptops without paying a single cent.

However, physical bookstores remain crucial to people’s experiences of reading. They provide the space for serendipitous discovery of new reads and for individuals to connect.

When pandemic restrictions were lifted after the circuit breaker period in June 2020, long lines of eager readers formed outside Books Kinokinuya’s main store in Ngee Ann City.