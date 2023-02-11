Commentary: Kopitiam goes digital - the end of an era for physical stored-value cards in Singapore

SINGAPORE: Food court chain operator Kopitiam announced last week that it will be discontinuing its physical stored-value card after Jun 30 this year. The decision has been met with both excitement and disappointment from customers, starting a debate between digitalisation and the alienation of those who are less tech-savvy.

For years, customers - both young and old - used the cards to pay for meals at Kopitiam outlets, receiving a 10 per cent discount for every purchase made. If the value in the cards ran out, customers topped them up at machines at the food courts.

After Jun 30, they will no longer be able to use the physical cards. To continue enjoying the discount, they will have to switch to the FairPrice mobile application. App users will also be able to earn and redeem Linkpoints to offset their meals.

Perhaps in a bid to help seniors who are not familiar with apps, FairPrice has said that those under the ComCare scheme who show their physical Pioneer Generation or Merdeka Generation identifier cards may get the discount.

With Kopitiam’s transition to a fully digital loyalty programme, is this the end of the physical loyalty card?