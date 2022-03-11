Commentary: Under a new South Korean president, will the Korean peninsula see fire and fury return?

BOSTON: Conservative candidate Yoon Suk-yeol from the main opposition People Power Party has just defeated the liberal candidate Lee Jae-myung from the ruling Democratic Party of Korea to become the 13th president of South Korea.

Yoon will assume the presidency on May 10 when incumbent Moon Jae-in steps down from power after a non-renewable five-year term.

The presidential election was the closest since South Korea had its first democratic election in 1987, with a margin of 0.8 per cent or 265,000 votes.

Experts generally agree that this election was a referendum on Moon’s economic policies and his push for engagement with North Korea.

Constituents voted for Yoon, not because of his popularity, but because they were upset with Moon’s failure to curb rising income inequality and high youth unemployment, as well as North Korea’s growing nuclear and missile programs.

As the dust settles, attention now turns to whether Yoon will take a hard line on North Korea as his conservative predecessors did. In an article for the US journal Foreign Affairs, Yoon made clear that only after North Korea decides to denuclearise will South Korea discuss economic cooperation and offer economic support.

DIPLOMATIC EFFORTS BETWEEN THE NORTH AND SOUTH ARE UNLIKELY TO GAIN NEW GROUND

In other words, while remaining open to engagement with North Korea, he will not make any concessions first.

The general sentiment is that Yoon’s tough stance, in direct contrast to Lee’s dovish approach, means that inter-Korean relations will suffer in the next few years.