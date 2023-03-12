Commentary: Backlash against K-pop star Hanni shows Vietnam still struggles with legacy of war

VICTORIA, Canada: The Vietnamese-Australian singer Hanni of the K-pop group NewJeans recently came under fire and faced online harassment for her family’s supposed links to the former Republic of Vietnam (South Vietnam).

In February, a K-pop Facebook group called K Crush Dong published pictures that allegedly showed members of Hanni’s family in Australia. K Crush Dong is one of the biggest K-pop forums in Vietnam, with more than half a million members.

The forum pointed out old emblems of the South Vietnamese regime inside the family’s house and businesses. After several online “investigations”, Hanni’s family was accused by forum members of still being loyal to South Vietnam.

The campaigns against Hanni quickly gained national attention. Major Vietnamese outlets, such as Tuoi Tre and Nguoi Lao Dong, covered the news. The online uproar over Hanni is emblematic of the unfinished reconciliation process after the Vietnam War.