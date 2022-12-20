Commentary: Anguish over World Cup 2022 loss will push Mbappe and France to greater heights

DOHA: Kylian Mbappe shot the briefest, most anguished look towards the World Cup trophy as it sat gleaming under the floodlights, resplendent on its plinth and in full gaze of the Lusail Stadium and a global television audience.

The pain was too much to bear as the Paris Saint-Germain striker trudged past, averting his eyes.

No one has done more than Mbappe to keep France’s hopes of back-to-back World Cup titles alive. In 40 thrilling minutes at the end of the most remarkable final in a generation – if not ever – the 24-year-old dragged his team to the verge of a third championship since 1998.

It was, ultimately, a stunningly effective performance from a player who had been peripheral for so long during the final. In a game that was billed by many as a clash between Mbappe and his PSG teammate Lionel Messi, the Argentinian was well ahead.

Two goals in as many minutes changed all that. Mbappe’s ruthless 80th minute penalty launched an improbable fightback that he was to complete himself a minute later with a stunning volley.

Trading goals in extra-time and successful spot-kicks in the shoot-out with Messi, Mbappe went toe-to-toe on Sunday with the man some believe he has already succeeded to become the best player in the world.