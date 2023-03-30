Commentary: We can’t let companies get away with making consumers sick

LONDON: A clown comes knocking on your door with a fun message for your kids. They can have a toy for free - if you buy them a meal from a fast food restaurant. Would you invite him in?

Such is the power of advertising, that you don’t need to. The jester has the money and regulatory freedom to plaster his jolly corporate message across billboards, television screens and livestreamed content. Yet his products are associated with obesity and heart disease.

The clown symbolises what researchers call the “commercial determinants of health”, a budding concept that describes the influence of companies over the health of people and the planet.

Researchers fighting globally to bring in plain cigarette packaging or minimum alcohol pricing have all found themselves up against the same adversary: Commercial self-interest. Now, those same researchers have teamed up to define those determinants and quantify their reach.