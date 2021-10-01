Commentary: Is Langkawi travel bubble the start of Malaysia’s broader travel reopening?

CANBERRA: Malaysians can be forgiven for latching onto signs of better days ahead, having suffered through a wretched 2021.

There have been more than 2 million COVID-19 cases and 25,000 deaths, millions have fallen into poverty, and another prime minister has assumed office.

But September has brought glimpses of light as the fruits of rapid and widespread vaccination delivery are borne.

Over 83 per cent of the official adult population is fully vaccinated (or about 60 per cent of the overall population) and hospitalisation rates are falling. The seven-day moving average infections has come down by a third since peaking at end August.

In a more symbolic move for those dreaming of blue skies and shining sands, Langkawi’s idyllic islands reopened to domestic tourists on Sep 16. The pilot travel bubble is limited to fully vaccinated locals, with SOPs to limit transmission from undetected carriers.

Pre-departure testing has identified a small number of infected intending travellers, with other tourism destinations using this to advance a swift and broad reopening.

Melaka, Genting highlands, Tioman and Sabah have all been slated for imminent inclusion in the travel bubble, while prime minister Ismail Sabri Yakkob has his sights on an ASEAN-China arrangement.

As Malaysia moves headlong into a COVID-19 endemic phase, where do travel bubbles like Langkawi fit in and will the country see more?