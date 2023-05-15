Commentary: The unstoppable advance of the acronym

LONDON: This week I went to Germany where I discovered they have a word for being excessively fond of abbreviations.

The word is "abkürzungsfimmel" and it makes sense in a language with words of such dire length that they look as if they’ve been typed on a keyboard with no space bar.

But the mania for acronyms, initialisms and other abbreviations is just as rife outside Germany, despite years of moaning about how profoundly these terms confuse, exclude and generally exasperate.

In fact, the trend is growing and resistance is so obviously pointless that I have begun to think it best to look for the upsides in the genre.

It helps to remember that abbreviations date back to at least the time of Cicero, when ancient Romans shortened Senatus PopulusQue Romanus - the senate and people of Rome - to simple SPQR.

These shortcuts have exploded in more modern times as advances in science and technology have brought longer, more complex terms that many sectors rushed to abridge, not least the business world.