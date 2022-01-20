Commentary: Feeling restless, apathetic or empty? You're languishing, and that's ok

DUBLIN, Ireland: If you’ve been feeling restless, apathetic or even emotionally empty since the pandemic began, you may be “languishing”. Languishing is described as an emotional state of limbo, aimlessness and low mood, which can last for a long time.

But while languishing isn’t itself considered a mental health disorder, it could ultimately lead to anxiety or depression.

Many people may even have experienced – or may still be experiencing – languishing without really even knowing what it is or why they’re feeling that way.

In fact, an international study which looked at data from participants in 78 different countries between April and June 2020 found that 10 per cent of people experienced languishing during the pandemic.

The causes of languishing are different for every person – though they may result from many factors, such as stress, trauma or even a change in routine. But the good news is that languishing doesn’t last forever, and there are many things you can do to improve your mental state.

LANGUISHING VERSUS DEPRESSION

Languishing can be a precursor for depression or exist alongside depression. But while the two may share some similarities, they also differ in many ways – mainly in how the symptoms present themselves.

Depression can be characterised by emotional, mental, behavioural and physiological symptoms – including fatigue, sleeping too much or too little, weight loss of gain, negative thoughts, negative feelings or suicidal thoughts.