Commentary: What price will Laos need to pay to be saved, and will China pay it?

SYDNEY: Laos offers a fascinating case study about China’s approach to debt. How much will Beijing be willing to concede on the debt owed by a friend and fellow communist country?

Having pursued an ambition to become the hydro “battery of Southeast Asia”, Laos is mired in debt. Half is owed to China. And these debts have rapidly ballooned largely due to borrowings for the Nam Ou Hydropower project in northern Laos.

Laos has sought repeated debt deferrals from China since 2020. The uncertainty continues to hamper Laos’ economic recovery from the pandemic. Laos clearly needs help. Laos’ external debt stock was about US$17 billion at the end of 2021, or about 100 per cent of its GDP and rising.

Opaque governance means Vientiane has struggled to strengthen relationships with the international donor community, most notably with the International Monetary Fund. Spiralling inflation - one of the highest rates in Asia - needs to be brought under control.

For China, Laos represents a chance to redress its reputation as being comparatively less sympathetic to debt-distressed countries than Western partners. For Laos, there is no one else to turn to.

DEEPENING DEBT PROBLEMS

The World Bank says Laos was already facing a liquidity and solvency crisis in 2021. Laos’ foreign reserves have been dangerously inadequate for some time, providing barely enough to cover goods and services imports for a couple of months since 2019 - well below the standard three-month minimum recommended for vulnerable low-income economies.