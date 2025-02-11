Commentary: Late-life depression is common but not inevitable in ageing Singapore

SINGAPORE: While Chinese New Year is a time for joyous reunions, it can be a time of deep sadness for vulnerable seniors.

As Singapore’s population ages, late-life depression is becoming a serious but overlooked issue. According to the Well-being of the Singapore Elderly (WiSE) study conducted by the Institute of Mental Health, depression affects about 5.5 per cent of the elderly locally.

While many people associate depression with sadness, it can manifest in less obvious ways, particularly in older adults.

Recently, I received a referral from primary care services for an elderly woman suspected of having dementia. Her family described her as becoming more forgetful at home, noticeably quieter than before, and less engaged in activities. She used to enjoy morning walks or chatting with neighbours at the market, but for the past six months, she mostly stayed at home, rarely venturing out.

During our conversation, she remarked, "I don't want to go out. I'm old now, can't walk well, and all my friends are gone. No one remembers me anyway."

As the consultation progressed, she began to tear up, expressing dissatisfaction with life and feelings of loneliness. She believed other elders were better off than her. After a thorough assessment, she was diagnosed with late-life depression.